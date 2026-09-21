Lithuania says it will not join Eurovision 2027 boycott over Israel’s participation

Lithuania's public broadcaster said Monday it was not considering withdrawing from the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest following decisions by broadcasters in Ireland and the Netherlands to boycott the competition over Israel's participation.

Lithuanian Radio and Television (LRT) said it would follow the position of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest, according to Lithuanian news agency BNS.

"LRT adheres to the position of the European Broadcasting Union and is not currently considering the possibility of withdrawing from the Eurovision Song Contest," LRT administration said in comments sent to BNS.

"The EBU decides on matters related to the organization of the contest, and LRT, as a member of the EBU, adheres to and respects the decisions made collectively within the organization," it said.

LRT said it was already preparing for the 2027 contest and had invited artists to apply for Lithuania's national selection, EUROVIZIJA.LT.

Ireland's national broadcaster RTE and Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS have announced they will boycott the 2027 contest, citing Israel's participation.

The decisions follow withdrawals by several broadcasters from the 2026 competition.

The Netherlands, Iceland, Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia did not participate in the competition, while Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia also declined to broadcast the contest.

Lithuania remained in the 2026 competition. Its representative, Lion Ceccah, finished 22nd in the final in Vienna in May with the song "Solo quiero mas."

The 2027 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place on May 15 in Burgas, a Black Sea city in Bulgaria.