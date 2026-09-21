Typhoon Dujuan leaves 1 dead as heavy rain, landslides hit eastern Japan

A pedestrian with an umbrella walks on a street amid heavy rainfall in Chiba on September 21, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least one person died Monday after being caught in a landslide triggered by Typhoon Dujuan as heavy rain battered eastern Japan and disrupted transport around Tokyo.

A 51-year-old man was caught in a landslide while carrying out road repair work in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, near the capital, Kyodo News reported, citing local authorities.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead, police said.

A woman in her 40s was also slightly injured in Sodegaura after her vehicle hit debris from a landslide.

Hundreds of flights were canceled, and more than 1 million people were under evacuation advisories in Japan on Monday as Typhoon Dujuan approached Tokyo, threatening record rainfall, Japan Today reported.

Typhoon Dujuan brought heavy rain and triggered landslides in areas near Tokyo as the powerful storm moved toward eastern Japan's Pacific coast, Kyodo News reported.

In neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, rescue operations were underway for a woman after a landslide struck a house in Yokosuka, sending mud inside.

Japan's weather agency issued its highest, Level-5 landslide warning for the northern part of the Izu island chain.

Level 4 warnings were issued for the rest of the island chain and parts of Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Ibaraki prefectures, Kyodo reported.

At least eight houses in Chiba were damaged, according to Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Bullet train services connecting Tokyo and Osaka were unaffected as of the latest update, Japan Railways said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of heavy rain, strong winds, and high waves as Dujuan moved toward eastern Japan's Pacific coast.

The agency said the typhoon was expected to approach the Kanto-Koshin region by Monday night.

"Heavy rain is already occurring mainly in the Kanto-Koshin region and the Izu Islands," the agency said, warning of a risk of "record-breaking heavy rain."