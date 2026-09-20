Moldova condemns ‘unauthorized’ drone-like aircraft flying over its territory

Moldova on Sunday "strongly condemned" what it called an unauthorized drone-like aircraft flight overnight near the villages of Berezlogi and Dereneu, where an explosion occurred in midair.

In a statement on Telegram, the Foreign Ministry called the incident an "unacceptable violation" of Moldova's airspace and said it posed a direct threat to the security and safety of its citizens.

"The Republic of Moldova strongly condemns such incidents and reiterates that the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and airspace must be fully respected," it said.

The ministry did not specify the aircraft's origin or who operated it.

Drones have been spotted in Moldova's airspace for three consecutive days.

On Friday, suspected drone fragments were found near Colonita in the Chisinau municipality.

On Saturday, Border Police reported several unidentified aircraft flying near the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, but said no fragments or signs of an explosion were found on Moldovan territory.