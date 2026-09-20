Gaza’s Kuwait Specialty Hospital suspends routine services over fuel shortage

The Kuwait Specialty Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, announced on Sunday the suspension of operations in all departments, except for emergency care, due to a halt in fuel supplies amid the Israeli blockade.

"We regret to announce the suspension of operations in the hospital's departments, with the exception of the emergency department, starting today, Sunday, due to the cessation of fuel supplies necessary to operate the facility," the hospital said in a statement.

The facility warned that the continuation of the crisis results in "depriving thousands of citizens of medical treatment on a daily basis."

The development comes amid the repercussions of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, accompanied by a tightened blockade and widespread attacks on the territory's infrastructure and healthcare system.

Since October 2023, the Israeli offensive in Gaza has killed over 73,000 people and wounded more than 174,000 others, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.