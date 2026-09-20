Japan to assist Solomon Islands to hold fair elections

Japan will provide up to 430 million yen ($2.8 million) in grants to help the Solomon Islands hold fair elections, Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

Tokyo will provide technical advice and assistance to the local election management board to run unified elections scheduled for 2028 in collaboration with the UN Development Programme, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Being strategically located in the Pacific, strengthening relations with the Solomon Islands contributes to the realization of a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific,' based on the rule of law," the ministry said.

The "contribution marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation, reaffirming Japan's commitment to democratic governance and inclusive development in the Solomon Islands," the UNDP said in an earlier statement.

The UN agency added that it is expanding the support already extended to the Pacific country by Australia, Britain and the EU.

Tokyo's latest move is seen as part of its efforts to strengthen ties with Pacific island countries where China has been increasing its clout.

Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Matthew Wale, who took office in May, has signaled a departure from a pro-China stance of his recent predecessors.

After taking office, he announced that his government would review the agreement during his visit to Australia in June.