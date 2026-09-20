North Korea 'fires' suspected ballistic missile off east coast, Japan and South Korea say

People sit near a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on September 12, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea and Japan said.

The South Korean military said Pyongyang fired at least one identified projectile toward the East Sea, according to Yonhap news.

The country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch in a message to the media, without providing further details.

Japan said the projectile is believed to have fallen outside its exclusive economic zone, Kyodo News reported.

Pyongyang last week condemned a US-led naval drill including South Korea and Japan, which ran from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10 near Guam. It did not immediately react to the latest claims.