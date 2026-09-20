Iran says Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US fulfills commitments

Iran's parliament speaker said Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the US fulfills commitments made under a June agreement and meets Tehran's conditions.

Addressing the parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran has "explicitly conveyed its conditions to the opposing side through intermediaries," according to state-run broadcaster IRIB.

"The enemy is well aware that the path of deception and unilateral imposition is closed; until these conditions are met, the legitimate rights of the Iranian nation are recognised, and American commitments are fulfilled, there will be no opening for a return to the previous state of negotiations or for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with strikes on countries in the region hosting US military assets.

Iran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important waterways for oil and gas shipments.

Washington and Tehran reached an agreement in June providing for a halt to military operations and arrangements to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to navigation.

The agreement later collapsed amid disagreements between the two sides over navigation and security arrangements in the strategic waterway.