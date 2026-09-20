Singer Ed Sheeran says his 'heart broken' by Gaza devastation, addresses Macklemore controversy

Singer Ed Sheeran addressed the controversy Saturday surrounding rapper Macklemore's removal from his US tour before performing at Lincoln Financial Field in the state of Pennsylvania, saying his "heart has been broken" by the devastation caused by the war in the Gaza Strip.

"I don't want to disappoint fans, and I've never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet," he told the crowd in the city of Philadelphia.

Sheeran condemned the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel as "horrific," while describing Israel's genocidal war on Gaza as "catastrophic, unjustifiable and disproportionate."

"My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians' lives, children's lives," he said, adding that "systemic injustice" in the West Bank could not be ignored.

Sheeran also apologized for recent decisions. "This week, the criticism was about something much more important and I've had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I'm so, so sorry."

MACKLEMORE DROPPED FROM US TOUR



Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran's remaining US tour dates after making pro-Palestinian remarks during a performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey earlier this month.

Macklemore said he was removed after pressure from stadium owners, while Robert Kraft, the owner of Gillette Stadium in the state of Massachusetts, said the rapper's participation was canceled because of what he described as a history of "antisemitic rhetoric and imagery."

Sheeran said he "spoke with the venues at length all week to try to build a bridge" before Macklemore's removal.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered near the Philadelphia venue before the concert, while fans were divided on the controversy.

The Philadelphia Police Department said it was monitoring the event and making "any necessary adjustments based on public safety needs."

Sheeran told the crowd that "everyone is welcome" at his concerts and that people with opposing views can still come together through music.

"My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me," he said.