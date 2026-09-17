Women sue Epstein’s estate, saying their photos were found in his possession

Two women have filed a federal lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's estate, claiming their photographs were found in his vast collection of child pornography, NBC News reported Thursday.

Identified in court papers only as Jane Doe and Amy, the women allege that "few if any" of the individuals whose photos were in Epstein's collection had been informed that the photographs are in the hands of federal investigators.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, seeks class-action status and unspecified damages and asks the court to "design and supervise a single, coordinated program for identifying and notifying" other women whose "unlawful sexualized images" were part of Epstein's collection.

"One of Epstein's most horrific but often overlooked crimes was his possession, transportation, production, and distribution of child pornography and/or child sexual abuse material (together, 'CSAM') of countless children," the lawsuit says.

"Beginning in the early 1990s until his death in 2019, Epstein, along with his co-conspirators, created and participated in a multi-decade, vast CSAM conspiracy," it says.

The lawsuit alleges Epstein kept a "modeling book" containing "sexualized images of children" in a locked safe. No CSAM charges were filed against Epstein. According to the lawsuit, Epstein and unnamed co-conspirators said the images "were for the purposes of developing child models for Victoria's Secret."

"This lawsuit holds Jeffrey Epstein's estate accountable for a crime that has never been fully addressed on its own terms," said Hillary Nappi, a lawyer with AWK Survivor Advocate Attorneys.

Named as defendants as co-executors of Epstein's estate are lawyer Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Khan. Their lawyer, Daniel Weiner, declined to comment.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.





