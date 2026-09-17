Turkish builder Karmod installs modular containers for public housing project in Portugal

Turkish construction company Karmod completed the installation of modular container structures for a housing project in Lisbon.

The structures will be used as a construction site office building and a cafeteria in a luxury residential project made up of 1,000 apartment units in the Portuguese capital.

Muzaffer Dogrul Erguclu, export manager at Karmod, said in the company's statement that the firm installed structures in the Portuguese residential sector after their hotel projects in the country.

Erguclu stated that Karmod's container structures are fully compliant with the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA) standards.

"These containers produced in Türkiye are fully compliant with the occupational safety and health practices in European countries," he said. "Our container structures are used in many areas across Europe, especially in Germany, France, the UK, and Portugal, where our containers are used for offices, sales offices, and construction site facilities."

Erguclu stated that the latest project marks the fourth that the firm has undertaken in construction site mobilization in Portugal, while the firm installed a two-story modular building as a part of the project in Lisbon.

"These structures we produce in Türkiye are easy to transport and come complete with all materials, and we deliver them by assembling them on-site with our teams," he added.





