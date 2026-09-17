3 Syrian security personnel killed during arrest operation in Daraa

Three members of Syria's Internal Security Forces were killed and others injured Thursday during an operation to arrest a wanted man in the southern province of Daraa, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA.

The Internal Security Forces said the incident occurred in the city of Al-Sanamayn, where an armed group led by the wanted man attacked a security patrol and clashed with its members while they were carrying out the arrest operation.

Security forces continued to deploy across the city in pursuit of the members of the group and others involved in the attack, the statement said.

The Internal Security Command in Daraa has imposed a temporary curfew in Al-Sanamayn until the security situation is stabilized.

The Internal Security Forces said they would continue to pursue all those involved in the attack and take legal action against them.





