Ukraine says Russian drone hit Tanzanian-flagged vessel, killing captain, injuring 3

A Russian drone struck a civilian Tanzanian-flagged vessel en route to a Ukrainian port, killing its captain and injuring three crew members, Kyiv said Thursday.

"Information regarding the vessel's technical condition is currently being clarified," Ukraine's Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport said.

The ministry accused Moscow of systematically targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure and civilian commercial vessels.

"Such attacks create additional risks for crews, international shipping and the stability of logistics routes in the Black Sea," it said.

Ukraine continues to work with international partners to strengthen protection for civilian shipping, maintain maritime logistics routes and prevent further escalation of security risks in the Black Sea, the ministry said.

Russia has not commented on the claims.





