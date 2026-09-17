British university re-enrolls Egyptian student suspended over pro-Palestinian protests

King's College London (KCL) will reinstate an Egyptian student who was suspended after his participation in pro-Palestinian protests, CNN reported Thursday.

Usama Ghanem, 22, will return to KCL this fall, nearly 18 months after university officials suspended him indefinitely and moved to withdraw his visa sponsorship over allegations concerning his involvement in student-led pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Ghanem reportedly received an email from the university in late August stating that it continued to uphold its finding of non-academic misconduct against him, while also informing him that he had committed "no breaches" of the terms of his exclusion.

"The conditions set have been met and there is no reason for your suspension or exclusion to remain in place," the email said. "Accordingly, you will be invited to re-enrol for the 2026/27 academic year and will be permitted access to King's College London."

The university also reaffirmed that it would begin the process of reinstating Ghanem's visa sponsorship in a separate memo sent in early September.

Ghanem's case reportedly drew public criticism from some academics, who raised concerns over a crackdown by US and UK universities that disproportionately affects Muslim students and students of color for lawful expressions of Palestinian solidarity and criticism of Israel.

Ghanem told CNN he "unequivocally" denied the misconduct allegations, saying the outcome of the review set "a huge precedent."

He added that he would continue to advocate for "Palestinian rights, and the fight for divestment from all weapons and from all complicit actors with the genocide in Gaza."

Meanwhile, a KCL spokesperson told CNN that a review of Ghanem's suspension had always been scheduled to take place one year after it was imposed as part of the university's standard procedures.

"Following that review, a panel determined that he had met the conditions agreed for suspension, and that re-enrolment was now the appropriate outcome," the spokesperson said, and added: "We will always apply a fair approach to misconduct proceedings, and have a duty to act where behaviour breaches safeguarding and security regulations, or puts others at risk."

The spokesperson also noted that decisions on visa sponsorship are made by UK Visas & Immigration, rather than the university, which has a legal obligation to notify the agency of changes in a student's status.

As Ghanem prepares to return to the university, a legal case he filed against KCL remains ongoing. The case claims breaches of human rights, assault, personal injury, discrimination and harassment on the part of the university.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since October 2025, Israel continues airstrikes, shelling, and gunfire in different parts of the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israeli forces have killed 1,381 Palestinians in what Palestinian authorities describe as repeated violations of the truce.

Israel launched its war on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 174,000, according to Palestinian figures. About 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged, according to Palestinian authorities.





