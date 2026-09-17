Turkish Airlines, Air China expand codeshare partnership to boost connectivity

Turkish Airlines and Air China have expanded their existing codeshare agreement to offer passengers broader connections through their respective hubs, the Turkish flag carrier announced Thursday.

The agreement was signed during the opening ceremony of the fourth China Air Transport Association Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Beijing, according to a statement from Turkish Airlines.

The two Star Alliance members launched their free-sale codeshare partnership in June 2024, initially covering flights between Istanbul and Beijing.

Under the expanded agreement, the partnership will cover all direct flights between Türkiye and China, as well as selected domestic services beyond Beijing and international connections beyond Istanbul.

Turkish Airlines passengers will be able to travel via Beijing to six additional destinations in mainland China: Shenzhen, Chongqing, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Qingdao.

Air China passengers, meanwhile, will gain access through Istanbul to Ankara, as well as selected destinations across Africa and Latin America.

The African destinations include Accra, Lagos, Marrakech, Dar es Salaam, Algiers and Tunis, while the Latin American connections include Cancun and Mexico City.

The expanded cooperation will allow connecting flights operated by the two airlines to be offered under a single ticket, providing passengers with more travel options between China, Türkiye and onward destinations.

The two carriers said they aim to strengthen connectivity and transfer opportunities between their Beijing and Istanbul hubs.

Turkish Airlines and Air China also plan to add any new direct routes launched between Türkiye and China to the codeshare partnership in the coming period.





