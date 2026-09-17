Trump to hold Iran talks with Gulf leaders next week in New York: Report

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Gulf leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next Tuesday to discuss next steps in the war with Iran, the Axios news site reported Wednesday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.

Axios said the meeting is expected to focus on US ideas for a postwar strategy, with the Trump administration working on a broader "day-after" plan expected to be finalized after the US midterm elections in November.

Leaders or foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman — are expected to attend, according to the report.

The meeting could expand to include other Arab and Muslim leaders, it added.

The State Department sent initial invitations Wednesday, Axios reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wants to meet with Trump in New York, but no meeting has been scheduled, according to the report.





