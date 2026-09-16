UN chief warns world 'cannot afford' race to bottom on AI safety

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said the world "cannot afford a race to the bottom" on artificial intelligence safety, calling for stronger guardrails as AI development outpaces understanding of its risks.

Addressing a news conference ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Guterres said: "As we look to threats around the world, let me say a final word about rising concerns regarding the advance of artificial intelligence."

"AI has enormous potential-to accelerate sustainable development, enhance learning, strengthen health systems, boost climate resilience, and so much more," he said.

"But a growing number of those building it are sounding the alarm-warning that development is racing ahead of our understanding of the risks," Guterres said.

"I am aware of the geopolitical divides and the temptations they might generate," he said. "But the world cannot afford a race to the bottom on AI safety."

"We need guardrails to build trust -- and that make AI safe, transparent, accountable, with human dignity at the center," he added.