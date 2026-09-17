Canada moves to join UK-led military coalition

Canada on Wednesday formally applied to join the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), marking a significant step toward closer military cooperation with the UK and its European partners.

"Prime Minister (Mark) Carney announced that Canada has formally applied to join the Joint Expeditionary Force and welcomed the UK's support for Canada's participation in this important initiative," Carney's office said in a statement.

The statement came after Carney and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham met in the UK, where the two leaders discussed strengthening the longstanding defense relationship between the two countries.

The JEF is made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

The prime ministers also discussed opportunities for defense industrial cooperation through the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), which Canada joined as an observer in July this year, according to Carney's office.

Separately, Downing Street said the leaders exchanged views on the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence, agreeing on the importance of governments and the technology sector working together to address shared concerns and protect online safety.

Burnham also welcomed Canada becoming the first observer nation in the Global Combat Air Programme this summer.





