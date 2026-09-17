US House passes Russia sanctions bill

The sun sets behind the cupola of the U.S. Capitol building on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

The US House of Representatives passed a Russia sanctions bill Wednesday honoring the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The lower chamber voted 262-159 for the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, sending it to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

The bill was passed by the Senate last month in an 86-11 vote with strong bipartisan support.

The act would impose primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and actors supporting the war in Ukraine. The sanctions target Russian officials, oligarchs, their family members, foreign persons and Russian banks and financial institutions.

The legislation allows the president to impose targeted tariffs on imported goods from countries that buy the vast majority of Russian oil or gas and enable Russian sanctions evasion.