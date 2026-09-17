Trump says Iran directly reached out to US, wants to make a deal

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran has reached out directly to Washington and wants to make a deal, as he described the current state of the war as nearing its conclusion.

Asked how he would describe what phase of the war the US is in, Trump said: "Hopefully we are towards the end of the war."

"Iran is very much wanting to make a deal. We'll see how that works out," he told reporters upon landing in North Carolina.

Asked whether he had heard from Iran directly or through intermediaries, Trump said he had heard from them directly.





