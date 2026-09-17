TRUMP WARNS OF VERY SERIOUS TARIFFS ON EU OVER CANADAS ASSOCIATE MEMBERSHIP BID

Trump warns of 'very serious tariffs' on EU over Canada's 'associate membership' bid

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would impose heavy tariffs on the EU if he judged the bloc's move to offer Canada associate membership to be a hostile act toward Washington.

"I think it's laughable... Canada has been a terrible trade partner," Trump said when asked by reporters upon landing in North Carolina. "If I think it's at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things."

"If it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we put very heavy tariffs," he said.

Earlier Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament that the EU needs to develop new, closer partnerships in response to mounting geopolitical and economic pressures. She said ties with Canada should be brought "to the highest level possible."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also attended the address. Speaking directly to him, von der Leyen said: "I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU."

"We share one ocean, one set of values, one way of seeing the world. And we will now build our shared future as well," she said.





