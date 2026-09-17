PINK FLOYDS ROGER WATERS CRITICIZES ED SHEERAN OVER MACKLEMORE’S REMOVAL FROM TOUR

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters sharply criticized British singer Ed Sheeran after rapper Macklemore was removed from the remaining dates of Sheeran's US tour following his pro-Palestinian remarks.

In a video posted Wednesday on social media, which opened with the words "Ed Who?" Waters directly addressed Sheeran, age 35.

"This is a little message for Ed Sheeran," he said.

Waters pointed to portraits behind him, including Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda, UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese, and an unidentified woman from Gaza.

He divided people into those who act correctly and those who do not, saying, "There's people who do the right thing," and placing US rapper Macklemore in that category.

Turning to Sheeran, Waters stopped from using an expletive before referring to people such as the pop singer as "pricks like you who do the wrong thing."

Macklemore, 43, was dropped from the remaining US dates of Sheeran's Loop Tour after using performances at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium to express support for Palestinians.

The Grammy-winning rapper wore a keffiyeh, performed his pro-Palestinian song Hind's Hall as images from Gaza appeared on screens, and told the audience that people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank had not been forgotten.

Sheeran later said the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the tour's promoters after venue owners threatened to cancel concerts. He said he had attempted to find a solution but would not publicly set out his views on Israel and Palestine.

Macklemore has repeatedly expressed support for Palestinians since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.

He previously announced that proceeds from his singles Hind's Hall and Hind's Hall 2 would be donated to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA.

Waters, 83, co-founder of the legendary Pink Floyd, has long been an outspoken critic of Israel and supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.