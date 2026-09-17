King Charles warns AI bosses of 'existential dangers'

Britain's King Charles hosts a meeting to discuss how AI can be developed in ways that benefit society, in Cumnock (REUTERS)

Hosting an artificial intelligence summit on Thursday, Britain's King Charles warned AI leaders of the "existential dangers" posed by such technologies.

Charles hosted a gathering of leaders from the artificial intelligence industry, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang, at the Scottish headquarters of his King's Foundation charity.

Speaking at the opening, Charles pointed to the ongoing row over AI, saying that those who have created these technologies are now "increasingly warning that AI risks developing darker capacities."

The British monarch urged tech bosses to protect humanity and "not lose control of our destiny."

"In this regard, if I may say so, there seems urgency in adequately considering the existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways," he said.

The king added: "Surely, we need sufficient means of control before it is all too late."

He touched on the importance of two questions: First, "How can we harness the benefits of AI, with safety at its heart," and second, "How can we build international cooperation and consensus to achieve this, so no nation is left behind—but the human race is left in place?"

Saying that the development of AI, its substance and its pace, are both intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure, Charles added: "Our humanity must remain sacred."

The public is "anxiously seeking your reassurance that we will not lose control of our destiny, or our souls," he noted.

In recent months, a series of incidents in which AI went beyond what many thought possible and artificial intelligence insiders raised the alarm have led to calls for the technology to be slowed down and more tightly regulated.