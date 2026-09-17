LEBANONS AOUN, MACRON DISCUSS ENDING ISRAELI ATTACKS, TRILATERAL TALKS

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed efforts Thursday to end Israeli attacks on Lebanon, amid Lebanese-US-Israeli negotiations and a framework agreement, according to the Lebanese presidency.

The presidents met at the Elysee Palace in Paris ahead of a preparatory meeting for a conference to support the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces, as part of the Aqaba Process meetings.

Aoun and Macron discussed "efforts to put an end to Israeli attacks in light of the Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations and the 'framework agreement,'" according to the presidency.

The US-sponsored negotiating framework between Lebanon and Israel calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal, the extension of Lebanese state authority and security arrangements along the border.

Aoun thanked Macron for France's support for Lebanon and his continued attention to the situation, as well as his efforts to strengthen the authority and sovereignty of the Lebanese state and support its security and military institutions.

Aoun also welcomed an initiative launched by Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni concerning the period following the end of the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

In June, France and Italy proposed establishing a European force to assist the Lebanese army after it deploys along the international border, with the two countries saying they would need to agree on an "appropriate legal framework" for participation.

UNIFIL's mandate is due to expire at the end of the year, amid international discussions about the future of the international presence in southern Lebanon.

Aoun and Macron also agreed to maintain communication and strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic and energy sectors, including the resumption of oil and gas exploration in Lebanese offshore blocks.

Aoun is in Paris to participate in the preparatory meeting. The Lebanese presidency said the conference aims to mobilize international support to meet the Lebanese army's and Internal Security Forces' needs for equipment, training and capacity building.

Israel, which began its recent assault on Lebanon in March, continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including positions it has held for decades and others seized during military operations in recent years.