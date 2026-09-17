Lavrov says Western countries preparing for war with Russia while promoting ‘myth’ about a Russian threat'

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that Western countries are preparing for a war with Russia while promoting "a myth about a threat emanating from Russia."

He said Russia would be able to respond adequately to external challenges to its security.

"Today, the ruling circles and elites of most Western countries are promoting a myth about a threat emanating from Russia, actively preparing for war against our country and condemning us, among other things, for undermining European values," he said at the opening of the fourth congress of the International Russophile Movement in Moscow.

He contrasted the approach of US officials with that of European leaders, in that Washington was prepared to maintain dialogue even when the sides held fundamentally different positions.

"There is an important difference between the US and European elites. They are ready to talk. Even when positions are radically, diametrically opposed, it is always important," he said.

Lavrov said Moscow is open to serious discussions with those prepared to engage, and that foreign officials should not visit Russia merely to repeat public criticism of the country.

"Condemnation does not require coming here. But we are always open to serious conversations," he said, adding that it is how the US dealt with Russia.

Despite the dialogue between Moscow and Washington, however, Lavrov said there had been no material change in relations, and that he did not expect one in the near future.