2 Palestinians killed, 13 injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and 13 others injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle in southern Gaza City on Sunday, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source said an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, killing two Palestinians and leaving 13 others with various injuries.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the drone fired at least two missiles at the vehicle, killing its two occupants immediately and injuring nearby passersby.

Separately, Israeli forces fired artillery shells toward Palestinian homes northeast of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, according to local sources.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire toward buildings and tents housing displaced Palestinians in southern Khan Younis, while Israeli warships fired toward the city's coastline, witnesses said.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, have killed 1,369 Palestinians and injured 4,627 others as of Saturday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000, while causing widespread destruction across the enclave, according to Gaza authorities.