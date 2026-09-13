Yemen bans entry, circulation of all Iranian goods, products

Yemen's internationally recognized government decided Sunday to ban the entry and circulation of all Iranian goods and products, according to the state-run Saba news agency.

The National Committee for Regulating and Financing Imports approved the measure during a meeting chaired by Central Bank of Yemen Governor Ahmad Ghaleb, who also heads the committee.

The committee said the decision was taken "in accordance with the requirements of the higher national interest."

It instructed relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to implement the ban, each within its respective jurisdiction and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The statement did not specify when the ban will take effect or provide further details on the Iranian products affected.

The decision comes amid a sharp escalation in fighting between Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi group.

The Yemeni government accuses Iran of providing military and financial support to the Houthi group, while Tehran denies these accusations.

The Houthis, who seized Sanaa and large parts of Yemen in 2014, are backed by Iran, while government forces are supported by a Saudi-led coalition. Fighting has intensified since July after a relative lull that had largely held since a UN-brokered truce took effect in April 2022.