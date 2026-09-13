EU 'strongly condemns' Russian strikes near Ukraine-Poland border

The European Union strongly condemned the latest Russian strikes near the Ukraine-Poland border, including an attack on a passenger train reportedly carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told Anadolu on Sunday.

"We strongly condemn the latest Russian strikes near the Ukraine-Poland border, including the attack on a passenger train," El Anouni said in a written statement.

His remarks came after German newspaper Der Spiegel reported that a privately chartered train traveling from Kyiv toward Poland earlier Sunday with European officials as well as Johnson aboard was evacuated due to a Russian drone attack nearby.

El Anouni also pointed to the EU's recent decision to approve €6.1 billion ($7 billion) in support for Ukraine's air and missile defense.

"We will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine's right to defend itself against Russian aggression," he said.