SWEDENS LEFT-WING OPPOSITION LEADS RIGHT-WING BLOC IN FIRST EXIT POLL

Voting envelopes are opened as the counting of votes takes place at the polling station at Kockums Fritid in Malmö during Sweden's general election on September 13, 2026 in Stockholm. (AFP Photo)

Sweden's left-wing opposition is leading the country's governing right-wing bloc by 4.5 percentage points, according to the first exit poll released Sunday by public broadcaster SVT.

The Social Democrats, Green Party, Left Party and Center Party secured a combined 51.3% in SVT's polling station survey, compared with 46.8% for the Moderate Party, Christian Democrats, Liberals and Sweden Democrats.

The Social Democrats remain the largest party in the exit poll, receiving 28.4%, although this represents a decline from the 30.3% they won in the 2022 parliamentary election.

The Moderates are projected to finish second with 18.1%, narrowly ahead of the Sweden Democrats, who received 17.2%.

In 2022, the Sweden Democrats won 20.5%, while the Moderates received 19.1%.

The Left Party is projected to become Sweden's fourth-largest party with 8%, up from 6.8% in the 2022 election.

The Center Party also appears to have gained ground, reaching 7.5%, compared with 6.7% in 2022.

The Christian Democrats are projected to receive 6.1%, up from 5.3% four years ago.

The Liberals, meanwhile, stand at 5.4%, comfortably above Sweden's 4% parliamentary threshold.

The exit poll is not the final election result, and the balance between the blocs could change as votes are counted.