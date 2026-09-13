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News Europe Swastika painted on mosque in Belgium's capital, authorities launch probe

Swastika painted on mosque in Belgium's capital, authorities launch probe

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published September 13,2026 11:58 PM
Updated September 14,2026 12:01 AM
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SWASTIKA PAINTED ON MOSQUE IN BELGIUMS CAPITAL, AUTHORITIES LAUNCH PROBE
(File Photo)

A mosque in Belgian capital Brussels' Laeken district was defaced with a swastika late Saturday night in what Brussels Minister for Local Government and Equal Opportunities Ahmed Laaouej described as an "Islamophobic act."

The Nazi symbol was discovered at around 1 am local time (2300 GMT), Laaouej said in a statement cited by news portal BRUZZ on Sunday.

Police were notified and are preparing an official report on the incident.

Laaouej visited the mosque alongside Brussels Alderman for Religious Affairs Khalid Zian, expressing solidarity with the mosque's community and worshippers.

"The presence of a Nazi symbol is particularly serious," Laaouej said, condemning the incident and stressing the need to identify those responsible.

Authorities will investigate the incident and work to identify the perpetrators.