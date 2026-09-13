Israel advanced 153 illegal settlement plans in occupied West Bank in 2026

Israeli heavy machinery during the demolition of a Palestinian building in Battir near Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 10, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Israel has advanced 153 plans for illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the beginning of 2026, targeting the construction of more than 18,000 housing units, a Palestinian government body said Sunday.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said its monitoring showed a "high level of planning activity aimed at expanding settlements."

Israeli authorities advanced 100 plans targeting the construction of 12,300 housing units across the West Bank between the beginning of the year and Sept. 13, it added.

Another 53 plans target 5,783 housing units in occupied East Jerusalem within the boundaries set by the Israeli municipality, the commission said.

In September alone, Israeli authorities advanced 12 new plans for 2,340 housing units covering a total area of 1,761 dunams, it said.

In an earlier report, the commission said Israeli planning bodies had considered 524 structural plans for illegal settlements between Oct. 7, 2023, and June 30, 2026.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accelerated illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank since taking office in late 2022, approving the establishment of 104 new illegal settlements since then.

Israel has occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 1967. Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian land are considered illegal under international law.