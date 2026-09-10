Zelenskyy arrives in Canada for talks on Ukraine’s air defense, winter preparations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he arrived in Canada to hold talks focusing on air defense and preparations ahead of winter.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy said Canada has been and remains one of Ukraine's closest partners, and that important meetings and agreements are planned, including with Prime Minister Mark Carney, which will shape bilateral cooperation and solidify the already strategic level of their ties.

"The main focus will be on supporting Ukraine in protecting our skies and preparing for the winter. We will discuss how to strengthen our resilience, support our people, and ensure that Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that first lady Olena Zelenska is also scheduled to take part in events in Canada, including a meeting planned with "philanthropists who support Ukraine."

The Ukrainian president's visit comes after he visited Norway, where he took part in a ceremony for the late King Harald V on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy then met Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir at Keflavik International Airport, while on his way to Canada.





