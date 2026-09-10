Turkish firm Karmod completes steel frame for Istanbul kindergarten

Turkish construction company Karmod has completed the steel frame of a kindergarten building under construction in Istanbul's Bayrampasa district, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Karmod Prefabricated Technologies General Manager Ugur Kadir said factory-prefabricated steel systems significantly shorten on-site construction times and facilitate the rapid delivery of safer school buildings.

"Installation can be completed up to 70% faster than with conventional construction methods," Kadir was quoted as saying in the statement.

"This makes steel construction particularly advantageous for school projects. When the system is chosen for new schools or buildings undergoing redevelopment, even the summer break can provide sufficient time to complete construction."

Kadir said the two-story kindergarten in Bayrampasa would have a total floor area of 546 square meters (5,877 square feet).

"We completed the building's steel frame in 23 days, and cladding work is continuing," he said. "The project combines structural and light-gauge steel systems to create a hybrid steel building."

The kindergarten will be the eighth school building constructed by Karmod in Istanbul, Kadir added.

"Once completed, it will provide the education sector with a modern building distinguished by its structural safety and cladding applications," he said.





