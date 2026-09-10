5 dead, 87 missing after ferry fire in southern Philippines

At least five people are dead and 87 remain missing after a vessel caught fire off the coast of the Philippine province of Palawan, a popular tourist destination, Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday, citing the local coast guard.

According to the local Palawan News, the MV June Aste was carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members when the incident occurred Wednesday.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said that 42 people had been rescued, according to a statement posted on Facebook. She added that search and rescue operations remain ongoing.

The PCG dispatched response teams after receiving reports of a fire aboard the MV June Aster in waters approximately 1.2 nautical miles (2.2 kilometers) northeast of Barangay Marcilla in Coron, Palawan.

Authorities are determining the cause of the fire.





