Saudi-led coalition carries out airstrikes in Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah

Saudi-led coalition aircraft carried out several airstrikes on Yemen's western Al-Hudaydah province, Yemen's official Saba news agency reported.

The agency said that the Saudi-led forces targeted the districts of Al-Salif and Al-Tuhayta, as well as Kamaran Island, with several airstrikes.

The report did not provide details on possible casualties or damage caused by the strikes.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi side on the report.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.





