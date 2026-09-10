Japan to deploy around 10,000 police officers for opening of Asian Games

Japan will deploy around 10,000 police officers for security at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games next week in the city of Nagoya, local media reported Thursday.

The opening ceremony for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will be held on Sept. 19 at an athletic stadium in the city, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Japan is hosting the Asian Games for the first time since 1994. The games will run through Oct. 4.

The ceremony will be attended by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, among others, but Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is not expected to take part.

Of the roughly 10,000 officers, some 3,100 will be specially dispatched squads from police forces nationwide, the National Police Agency said, adding it will also use artificial intelligence for security efforts.

Areas within roughly 1 kilometer of the ceremony site and the imperial couple's accommodation will be designated as no-fly zones for drones under a recently promulgated law that imposed tougher regulations on small, unmanned aircraft flights.

It will be the first application of the revised law for an event attended by the emperor.

North Korea and Iran are among the countries taking part in the sports event.





