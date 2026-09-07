Former US congresswoman criticizes political and church leaders over Gaza

Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized government officials Sunday for continuing to approve military and financial support for Israel and Christian churches for their silence over the deaths and permanent injuries of countless children in Gaza amid Israel's genocidal war.

"Tens of thousands of children killed and many more injured for life with amputations and orphaned. Yet America's elected government leaders keep sending money and military support. The American Christian church is largely silent. On that day, I don't think that will go well," she said in a post on the US social media platform X.

While Greene did not elaborate on what she meant by "that day," it may be a reference to Judgment Day, a central eschatological event in Abrahamic religions where God evaluates humanity, rewards the righteous and punishes the unrighteous, implying that silence in the face of widespread harm to children carries serious spiritual consequences.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 174,000 have been injured, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to violate a ceasefire agreement in effect in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 10, 2025, leading to the deaths of 1,344 Palestinians and the injury of 4,464 others, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.





