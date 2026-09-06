US envoy Witkoff says Washington sees progress on Ukraine peace

US Special Envoys for Peace, Steve Witkoff (R) and Jared Kushner (C) meet with Ukrainian President (not pictured) at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Sunday that Washington sees progress toward a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine conflict and hopes to revive trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US.

Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv alongside another US envoy, Jared Kushner, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Witkoff said the US team had brought ideas discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to Kyiv for further consideration.

"We think we made a lot of progress in Moscow. We heard new ideas," he said.

Witkoff said the next step could include a trilateral meeting, adding that the US believed cooperation between the parties was critical and that such a meeting would be announced soon.

"It's going to take both sides to make some compromises and narrow the issues between them. We think we have the ingredients to get to that place," he said.

Witkoff said his and Kushner's role was to bring the parties together, narrow differences and establish communication channels.

According to him, their efforts over the previous 48 hours had begun "constructively."

"We're committed, we care, and we hope all of that leads to a successful, peaceful, diplomatic resolution," he said.

Witkoff said the US had been treated respectfully by Putin and his team, emphasizing the importance of maintaining communication with both sides.

"We came to see President Putin first. We needed to hear where he stood," Witkoff said. "We had good, concrete conversation with him, which we advised President Zelensky and his team about."

He said Washington remained confident that the diplomatic process could produce a positive outcome.

For his part, Kushner said the US wanted to return to a trilateral format involving Russia, Ukraine and the US, describing it as a possible next step toward a long-term peace agreement.

He said Trump had tasked him and Witkoff with developing a "peace package" aimed not simply at stopping the fighting but at establishing conditions for lasting peace.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said Ukraine, the US and European countries had agreed to hold another meeting soon, although the location had not yet been decided.

According to him, it could take place in Europe, the US or Ukraine.

Zelensky highlighted that the main unresolved issue remained territory and argued that questions of that magnitude could be settled only at the leaders' level.

Zelensky said he did not currently expect the war to end before winter and warned that the conflict was likely to continue through it.

He also said the US planned to increase production of Patriot missiles next year and that Ukraine expected to receive additional systems.