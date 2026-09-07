Late Gatti header earns Juventus 1-1 draw against AC Milan

Federico Gatti scored a stoppage-time equalizer as Juventus secured a 1-1 draw against AC Milan on the third matchday of Serie A on Sunday.

Juventus created the better opportunities in the first half, with Francisco Conceicao at the heart of their attacking play.

Conceicao slipped while attempting to shoot from inside the penalty area in the 25th minute, allowing AC Milan's Mike Maignan to intervene, but Juventus' Nicolas Gonzalez sent the rebound wide from close range.

Maignan denied Conceicao again in the 37th minute, pushing away the Portugal international's outside-of-the-foot effort at the near post.

Milan reached halftime without registering a shot on target, while Juventus were unable to capitalize on their chances.

Conceicao came close to breaking the deadlock in the 55th minute after Manuel Locatelli dispossessed Yunus Musah and released him, but his low shot struck the base of the far post.

Milan took the lead against the run of play in the 68th minute through substitute Alphadjo Cisse.

Samuel Chukwueze, who had also recently entered the match, raced down the right before switching play to Cisse, who controlled the ball and fired a low shot through Pierre Kalulu's legs into the bottom corner.

It was the 19-year-old attacking midfielder's second goal of the season.

Juventus pushed for an equalizer, but Nick Woltemade fired wide after Manuel Locatelli lifted the ball into the penalty area in the 85th minute.

Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti made his final change in the 88th minute, sending center-back Gatti on for Zeki Celik as the hosts chased an equalizer.

The substitution paid off four minutes later when Teun Koopmeiners delivered an accurate cross to the edge of the six-yard box. Gatti rose highest and headed the ball off the underside of the crossbar and into the net.

The draw moved both Juventus and AC Milan to seven points after three matches.





