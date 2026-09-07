5 killed, 5 injured after Amazon cargo plane overruns runway at Miami airport

At least five people were killed and five others injured after an Amazon cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport in the US state of Florida on Sunday, said a local official.

"Earlier today, we know that the 21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway, and now we know that five people lost their lives and five others were injured," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"My heart is with all of the families who were affected," she added.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said 10 people in total were involved in the incident, with three of the injured in critical condition and taken to a trauma center, while two others were transported to a local hospital.

The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft overran the runway after landing around 2 pm local time (1800GMT), according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane, which had departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, struck multiple vehicles and caught fire, prompting more than 60 fire rescue units to respond.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident, while the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was gathering information about the crash.



