Israeli occupiers kill Palestinian, injure 3 others in West Bank attacks

A Palestinian was killed and three others were injured late Sunday in two attacks by Israeli occupiers in the West Bank, according to Palestinian officials and medics.

Palestine's official WAFA news agency said Omar al-Toubas died after being shot in the head during an attack on the village of Hajja east of Qalqilya.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews initially transported three people wounded in the attack to a hospital-one shot in the head, another in the chest and a 17-year-old boy wounded in the thigh.

WAFA said the gunfire targeted a house in the village.

In a separate attack in the Jerusalem governorate, two Israeli occupiers assaulted a Palestinian man, breaking his hand and severely injuring his eye, the governorate said.

The man underwent surgery for the eye injury, it added.

The latest incidents come amid a continued escalation in attacks by Israeli occupiers and Israeli military operations across the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza genocide in October 2023 alongside expanded illegal settlement activity, road construction and restrictions on Palestinian movement.





