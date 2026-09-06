Türkiye, 7 nations condemn Israeli ministers' calls to displace Palestinians from Gaza

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Sunday strongly condemned recent statements by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Defense Minister Israel Katz regarding the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the ministers denounced proposals for plans and mechanisms to forcibly remove Palestinians from their land, saying such rhetoric violates international law and threatens the Palestinian people's rights.

"Such inflammatory statements and proposals flagrantly violate principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, and pose a direct threat to the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people," the ministers said.

The ministers reaffirmed their "unequivocal rejection and condemnation" of any attempts or plans to displace Palestinians, either within or outside the Occupied Palestinian Territory, regardless of the stated justification.

They warned that turning calls for forced displacement into official policy or concrete measures to uproot Palestinians would have serious regional consequences.

Such actions, they said, would directly challenge international efforts to achieve peace, including US President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which explicitly rejects forced displacement.

The ministers stressed that Gaza is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and called for the preservation of Palestinian territorial unity across Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

They reiterated their support for a two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace, with an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, and East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

The ministers also urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to confront attempts to establish a new demographic or geographic reality in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and ensure compliance with international law.

They reaffirmed their support for Palestinians remaining on their land and rejected efforts to "erase the Palestinian cause or undermine the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."