Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to halt strikes during US envoys' talks in Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that his country is ready to halt strikes on the Russian capital Moscow, where US envoys arrived earlier in the day to present a proposal to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelensky said he spoke with US envoys who traveled to Moscow for talks earlier Saturday and that they had already begun their work in Russia.

"From the moment of this conversation, we are ready to observe a ceasefire in airstrikes against the cities involved in the negotiation process.

"From now through the end of Saturday, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow, and we expect the Russians to do the same regarding Kyiv," Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president's statement came a couple of hours after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a three-day halt to strikes on Kyiv beginning at midnight local time (2100GMT).

Earlier Saturday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow for talks aimed at finding a settlement to the more than four-year conflict. They were greeted by Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev upon their arrival.

The US envoys are expected to visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday for the first time following their Moscow trip.

Trump said Friday that Kushner and Witkoff would travel to Moscow not with new ideas but with a proposal aimed at ending the war.

"They're bringing with them a proposal to end the war," Trump said, referring to the two negotiators, but gave no further details on the content of the proposal.

Witkoff and Kushner last visited Moscow in late January, when they met Putin in the Kremlin.