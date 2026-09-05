Austrian integration minister calls for ban on Muslim Brotherhood

Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Family Claudia Bauer has called for banning the Muslim Brotherhood and several other organizations in Austria.

In an interview with Austrian news agency APA on Saturday, Bauer said the proposed measures could also affect the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGO).

"I don't think we can rule it out," Bauer said, referring to the IGGO.

"The difficult thing about political Islam is that it has insidiously spread even within established institutions," she added.

Bauer called on the religious community to "take a clear stance on where the line is drawn here," saying that "in the past, she has seen little to nothing in terms of measures against radicalization and extremism."

IGGO Chairman Umit Vural said in a press release that, as a legally recognized religious community, the organization is a reliable and established partner of the Austrian state.

"It is precisely this partnership that needs to be strengthened, rather than calling it into question through recurring debates about political Islam," Vural said.

Vural added that Bauer, "as the minister responsible for religious affairs, bears a special responsibility."

He said the minister is in a position to institutionally safeguard and foster dialogue between religious communities and the state.

"This dual role requires a sense of proportion -- and that is precisely what we are currently lacking," Vural continued.

If lawmakers seek to enact a new ban, they must clearly define which extremist behaviors and structures would be targeted, Vural added.

Bauer's push follows remarks by Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, who said in an Aug. 31 interview with public broadcaster ORF that "politicians now want to exercise greater control over radicalization in the name of Islam."

Bauer subsequently announced plans to submit an initial outline for a constitutional ban on "political Islam" to the Austrian People's Party's (OVP) coalition partners.



