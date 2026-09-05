News World Putin heralds start of 'challenging talks' with US envoys over Ukraine war

Putin heralds start of 'challenging talks' with US envoys over Ukraine war

Talks began at the Kremlin on Saturday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner regarding an administration proposal to end the war in Ukraine.

Talks have begun between US President Donald Trump's negotiators on the war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday, television reports showed.



Putin said that the talks would be challenging and that he would explain the situation in the war from his perspective. He also conveyed his best wishes to US President Donald Trump and praised him for his commitment to ending the Ukraine war.



Putin also said that Witkoff and Kushner had gained Moscow's trust. "For us, working with them is comfortable," Putin said.



Witkoff expressed his gratitude "that you are receiving us here today," saying the meetings with Putin were among the most memorable ever.



Putin ordered a three-day halt to airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as the US envoys are due to head there on Sunday.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the pause would begin at the start of Sunday and last for three days, TASS reported.



As they met, Putin said that Russia was doing everything possible to ensure their safe journey.



Peskov only confirmed the resumption of negotiations - initially announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - after Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Kushner had reached Moscow.



The US negotiators have brought new proposals with them, according to reports. Peskov did not provide any details. He said the Kremlin would inform the public following the talks.



The Kremlin leader kept the US envoys waiting all day while he opened a new metro line in Moscow and a huge new oil terminal, complete with a pipeline, in Siberia via video link.



He also met with leading candidates from the Kremlin-backed United Russia party ahead of the parliamentary elections later this month.



As Russia supports Iran in the conflict between Washington and Tehran, Kremlin experts have also speculated about whether Witkoff and Kushner might also raise the issue of Iran.















