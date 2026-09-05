Türkiye sweep Serbia 3-0 to reach EuroVolley final

Türkiye advanced to the final of the 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship after sweeping Serbia 3-0 in the semifinal in Istanbul on Saturday.

The reigning champions won the sets 25-20, 25-19 and 25-20 to become the first team to book a place in the final.

The opening set featured a close contest, with Türkiye leading 11-9 before Serbia called a timeout.

Türkiye returned from the break strongly and extended its advantage to 14-10. Serbia called another timeout when the score reached 17-13.

Serbia managed to cut the deficit to two points at 21-19, but Türkiye held firm to close out the set 25-20.

Türkiye started the second set strongly, building an 8-3 lead and forcing Serbia to call an early timeout.

Serbia responded by reducing the deficit to 11-9, prompting Türkiye to call a timeout.

The Sultans of the Net then regained control, extending their lead to 18-13 before winning the set 25-19 to move 2-0 ahead.

Türkiye again made a fast start in the third set, taking a 3-0 lead and forcing another early Serbian timeout.

Serbia called a second timeout when Türkiye moved 7-2 ahead, but the home side continued to dominate and extended its advantage to 10-3.

Türkiye maintained control at 17-10, although Serbia mounted a late comeback to reduce the deficit to 21-18.

The reigning champions remained composed, winning the set 25-20 to complete the 3-0 sweep and secure their place in Sunday's final.

Türkiye will face the winner of the other semifinal between Italy and Poland in the final on Sunday in Istanbul.





