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News World Iran military vows 'more severe' reprisals if US attacks continue

Iran military vows 'more severe' reprisals if US attacks continue

Iran’s military warned Saturday it will mount "more severe" attacks against U.S. warships if strikes on its commercial fleet continue, following U.S. Central Command's destruction of three Iranian crude tankers in the Gulf.

AFP WORLD
Published September 05,2026 10:51 PM
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IRAN MILITARY VOWS MORE SEVERE REPRISALS IF US ATTACKS CONTINUE

Iran's military on Saturday vowed "more severe" retaliatory attacks on US naval vessels if Washington kept up its strikes on Iranian ships, hours after US Central Command said it had destroyed three Iranian tankers.

"The US terrorist army is warned that if the evil actions, insecurity and harassment of Iranian ships and the naval blockade of Iran continue, the strikes by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US military vessels in the region will be more severe than before and there is a possibility of their expansion," the Khatam al-Anbiya central command said.