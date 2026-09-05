US missile hits Iranian oil tanker near Kharg Island

A US missile struck an Iranian oil tanker near Iran's Kharg Island on Saturday, according to Iranian media.

The tanker involved was a "small vessel," Iran's Student News Agency reported.

It said no casualties were reported.

Kharg Island is vital to Iran's oil export system, handling roughly 90% to 95% of the country's crude exports.

US President Donald Trump previously threatened to take control of the island.

Regional tensions have escalated since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began Feb. 28, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US interests across the region.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but its implementation has stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strait.