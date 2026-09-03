Russia rejects British allegations of involvement in Leipzig Airport drone incident

Russia's charge d'affaires in the UK Vasily Tsyganov rejected allegations of Russian involvement in a drone incident at Germany's Leipzig Airport, the Russian Embassy in London said on Thursday.

Tsyganov was summoned to the British Foreign Office earlier in the day, where he was presented with a protest over what the British side described as Russia's alleged involvement in the incident, the embassy said in a statement.

The Russian diplomat rejected the allegations, saying the British side had provided no convincing evidence, it said.

The Russian side also described the incident as a "coordinated provocation" aimed at increasing tensions in Europe and said such developments were in the interests of Kyiv and its supporters.

Russia does not seek confrontation with Britain or other European countries, the embassy said, while warning that any further "escalatory steps" would receive what it called an "adequate and measured response."

The exchange follows similar diplomatic tensions between Russia and Germany over the Aug. 4 Leipzig Airport incident.

On Tuesday, Germany officially blamed Russia for the attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport near Ukrainian cargo planes and announced extensive sanctions against Moscow. The measures include closing the Russian Consulate General in Bonn by Sept. 18, ending a 2011 German-Russian agreement on cultural centers, and forcing the closure of the Russian House in Berlin. Germany also ordered staff and their families to leave the country as soon as possible.