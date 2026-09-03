US IMPOSES NEW SANCTIONS ON CUBAS RULING ELITE, ENERGY AND MINING ENTITIES

US imposes new sanctions on Cuba's ruling elite, energy and mining entities

The US on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting Cuba's ruling elite, a state-owned bank, and four entities linked to the country's energy, metals, and mining sectors.

The US Department of State said the measures are part of the Trump administration's broader effort to curb what Washington describes as the Cuban regime's repression and activities threatening US national security and stability in the Western Hemisphere.

Among those sanctioned is Fidel Ernesto Castro Calis, grandson of former Cuban President Raul Castro. The State Department said Castro Calis was targeted under an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump in May.

Washington also sanctioned Banco Exterior de Cuba, citing its role in Cuba's financial services sector.

Four other entities were targeted over their involvement in Cuba's natural resources and energy industries, including nickel and cobalt operations and petroleum-related procurement and commercial activities.

Under the sanctions, assets belonging to designated individuals and entities within US jurisdiction will be blocked. US persons are also barred from conducting transactions involving the sanctioned parties unless authorized by the US Treasury Department.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Cuban government remains a serious threat.

"The Communist Cuban regime continues to pose a deep, multifaceted threat to U.S. national security and our hemisphere's stability," Rubio said in the statement.

He accused the Castro family and regime-linked officials of controlling the island's economy, adding that Thursday's measures target networks supporting Cuba's financial, mining, and energy sectors.