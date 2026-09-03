Trump calls US ammunition shortage reports ‘treasonous’ amid Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused people and media outlets questioning US ammunition supplies of being "treasonous" as he defended the country's ongoing military action against Iran.

"The people and media outlets that keep harping on the fact that we have no ammunition … are actually treasonous," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He accused critics of wanting to see the US lose a war that he said the country was "easily WINNING," rather than see him succeed.

In a second post, Trump insisted that the US has "virtually unlimited amounts" of ammunition.

He said the US has more mid- to high-grade ammunition than it could use in the current operation or any other potential war, while claiming that the country is producing munitions at "levels never seen before."

"We are stockpiling and preparing for any contingency that could happen," he said.

Trump added that Washington was retaining ammunition for its own military rather than selling it to other countries, but said arms sales to US allies would resume "soon."

He also criticized the administration of former President Joe Biden over military assistance provided to Ukraine, claiming his predecessor gave Kyiv more ammunition, free of charge, than the US has used in Iran.

"Hundreds of billions of dollars were given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for," Trump said, without providing evidence to support the claim.

He added that his administration would seek reimbursement from European countries for the assistance, saying Washington would ask for the money "somewhat belatedly."

Trump's comments come amid scrutiny over US military resources and ammunition consumption as Washington continues its operation in Iran.

The president has repeatedly defended the US military's capacity while criticizing reports and commentary that he says portray the country as lacking sufficient weapons and ammunition.